StarLux receives green light from Ministry of Transportation (photo courtesy of StarLux Airlines).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Ministry of Transportation on Tuesday (December 10) gave a green light to an application by StarLux Airlines Co., Ltd. to start operations, making the issuance of an air operator’s certificate (AOC) imminent.

The latter will allow the new company to open up booking procedures and ticket sales, though a precise date has not yet been determined. StarLux has scheduled its maiden flight for January 23, 2020.

As soon as the carrier received the AOC, it would apply for code numbers with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and with the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a spokesman said Tuesday.

First-day flights would use leased Airbus A321Neo aircraft to service Macau, Da Nang in Vietnam and Penang in Malaysia, the Central News Agency reported. The first of the 10 planes arrived in Taiwan in October, with a second expected later this month and a third during January.

Delivery of the planes should be completed in 2022, but by then 17 A350 it purchased should have started to arrive, with delivery to be wrapped up in 2024. StarLux plans to add the United States to its destinations in 2022, according to the CNA report.

