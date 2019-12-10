Magnitude 4 quake jolts Taiwan east coast

A magnitude 4.0 quake struck Hualien County Tuesday noon (image by Central Weather Bureau). A magnitude 4.0 quake struck Hualien County Tuesday noon (image by Central Weather Bureau).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A magnitude 4.0 quake struck the town of Xiulin in Hualien County Tuesday (December 10) noon, the Central Weather Bureau announced.

No damage or casualties were immediately reported.

The temblor struck at 12:13 p.m., 21.5 kilometers under the surface and 13.6 km northwest of the Hualien County Government building.

The highest intensity, four on the seven-point Taiwanese intensity scale, was registered at the Taroko Gorge, a popular tourist destination near the island’s east coast.

The county’s capital, Hualien City, registered an intensity of three, according to the Central Weather Bureau.

