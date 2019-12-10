|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|32
|22
|5
|5
|49
|117
|93
|8-3-4
|14-2-1
|3-2-1
|Boston
|31
|20
|5
|6
|46
|107
|78
|12-1-5
|8-4-1
|7-3-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|29
|20
|7
|2
|42
|86
|69
|12-2-1
|8-5-1
|6-2-1
|Philadelphia
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|96
|85
|10-2-4
|7-6-1
|6-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|103
|81
|12-3-2
|5-6-2
|4-2-3
|Carolina
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|97
|82
|10-5-0
|8-6-1
|2-6-1
|Florida
|29
|15
|9
|5
|35
|105
|99
|9-4-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|Buffalo
|31
|14
|11
|6
|34
|96
|95
|8-3-3
|6-8-3
|6-4-1
|N.Y. Rangers
|29
|15
|11
|3
|33
|93
|91
|8-6-2
|7-5-1
|6-2-0
|Montreal
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|97
|102
|7-7-3
|6-4-3
|3-4-2
|Toronto
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|100
|103
|7-4-4
|7-9-0
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|103
|92
|7-6-1
|7-5-2
|7-2-0
|Columbus
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|76
|93
|8-8-1
|4-6-3
|4-5-1
|Ottawa
|31
|13
|17
|1
|27
|84
|97
|8-5-0
|5-12-1
|5-4-0
|New Jersey
|29
|9
|15
|5
|23
|74
|109
|4-7-5
|5-8-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|66
|124
|4-11-1
|3-10-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|31
|18
|7
|6
|42
|92
|83
|8-4-3
|10-3-3
|6-1-1
|Colorado
|30
|19
|8
|3
|41
|111
|84
|8-3-2
|11-5-1
|5-4-0
|Edmonton
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|97
|93
|8-4-3
|10-6-1
|8-3-1
|Arizona
|32
|18
|10
|4
|40
|89
|75
|7-6-1
|11-4-3
|6-2-3
|Winnipeg
|30
|18
|10
|2
|38
|87
|82
|8-5-1
|10-5-1
|5-2-1
|Dallas
|31
|17
|11
|3
|37
|82
|76
|11-4-1
|6-7-2
|6-4-2
|Calgary
|32
|16
|12
|4
|36
|86
|96
|9-3-2
|7-9-2
|4-5-1
|Vegas
|32
|15
|12
|5
|35
|93
|93
|7-6-3
|8-6-2
|7-3-1
|Vancouver
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|103
|91
|7-3-3
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|Minnesota
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|90
|98
|7-1-2
|7-11-2
|2-6-1
|San Jose
|32
|15
|15
|2
|32
|88
|111
|9-7-0
|6-8-2
|7-5-0
|Nashville
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|95
|92
|8-5-4
|5-5-1
|5-3-0
|Chicago
|30
|12
|12
|6
|30
|83
|93
|7-7-3
|5-5-3
|2-4-2
|Anaheim
|30
|12
|14
|4
|28
|79
|90
|8-6-2
|4-8-2
|4-4-1
|Los Angeles
|31
|11
|18
|2
|24
|77
|102
|9-6-1
|2-12-1
|4-10-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Sunday's Games
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Florida 5, San Jose 1
N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0
Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO
Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 5, Tampa Bay 1
Columbus 5, Washington 2
Ottawa 5, Boston 2
Calgary 5, Colorado 4, OT
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Vegas at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Toronto at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Carolina at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.