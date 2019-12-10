COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ex-South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley says he's headed to Utah for his final college season.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Bentley said on social media Monday he has committed to the Utes. He will graduate from South Carolina this week, meaning he will be immediately eligible to play.

Bentley was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks and was expected to finish his career with the team this season. But he sustained a foot injury in the team's season-opening loss to North Carolina that led to season-ending surgery.

Bentley started 33 games for South Carolina, throwing for 7,527 yards, 55 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.

He said in his post he was excited for his next step and that he “can't wait to be part of the Utah family!”

Utah is losing senior starting quarterback Tyler Huntley from this year's 11-2 team, which is ranked No. 12 and played for the Pac 12 Conference title last week.

