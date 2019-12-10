Eagles WR Jeffery injures foot against Giants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery left Monday's game against the Giants with an injured foot and was questionable to return.

Jeffery limped off the field during an Eagles' scoring drive in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room. The Eagles were already without injured wide receiver Nelson Agholor. J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and Greg Ward were the only wide receivers left for the Eagles.

Jeffery entered with 43 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns.

