PITTSBURGH (AP) — Tavian Dunn-Martin scored 25 points and Duquesne extended its season-opening win streak to eight games, romping past Columbia 90-54 on Monday night.

The win marks the program's best season start since the 1971-72 season. It also marked the longest win streak (11 games) for the Dukes since 2010-11.

Dunn-Martin shot 9 for 12 from the field. Maceo Austin scored had 18 points, Marcus Weathers and Baylee Steele.

Mike Smith had 22 points for the Lions (3-8).

Duquesne plays Radford on Saturday. Columbia faces Colgate on the road next Sunday.

