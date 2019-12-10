The number of Japanese tourists visiting Taiwan in a single year broke the 2 million mark for the first time Monday (Dec. 9), with the lucky 2-millionth arrival feted with various gifts from the Tourism Bureau.



Mizaguchi Ayako from Miyazaki Prefecture, who arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport aboard a China Airlines (CAL) flight, was accompanied by four members of her family.



The 27-year old said it was her first visit to Taiwan and that she plans to tour Taipei and make trips to several locations in New Taipei such as Jiufen and Shifen.



She said she is looking forward to visiting Longshan Temple, drinking pearl milk tea and tasting some of Taiwan's delicacies.



The lucky visitor was offered two free tickets to any destinations from CAL and two three-day passes on Taiwan's high speed rail, as well as accommodation coupons from hotel operators such as the Taipei Marriott Hotel and the Parkview Hotel Taipei.



In 2018, the number of Japanese tourists to Taiwan was around 1.96 million.