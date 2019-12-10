BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2019/12/10 04:17

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Dec 2646 Down 6
Jan 2601 Down 6
Mar 2620 Down 5
Mar 2620 2620 2583 2601 Down 6
May 2632 2636 2603 2620 Down 5
Jul 2620 2622 2592 2608 Down 7
Sep 2599 2599 2570 2588 Down 5
Dec 2519 2533 2508 2526 Down 5
Mar 2470 2480 2455 2475 Down 4
May 2455 2457 2455 2457 Down 4
Jul 2439 Down 4
Sep 2420 Down 4