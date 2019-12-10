BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Dec
|2646
|Down
|6
|Jan
|2601
|Down
|6
|Mar
|2620
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2620
|2620
|2583
|2601
|Down
|6
|May
|2632
|2636
|2603
|2620
|Down
|5
|Jul
|2620
|2622
|2592
|2608
|Down
|7
|Sep
|2599
|2599
|2570
|2588
|Down
|5
|Dec
|2519
|2533
|2508
|2526
|Down
|5
|Mar
|2470
|2480
|2455
|2475
|Down
|4
|May
|2455
|2457
|2455
|2457
|Down
|4
|Jul
|2439
|Down
|4
|Sep
|2420
|Down
|4