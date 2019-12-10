Taiwan Air Force releases 2020 calendar

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of National Defense's (MND) Air Force Command Headquarters on Monday (Dec. 9) announced the release of its 2020 desk calendar, which this year has the theme "Upgrade military capabilities, protect the homeland."

In a Facebook post, the Taiwan Air Force (TAF) emphasized that 2019 was a productive year because the country was able to upgrade its arsenal by purchasing 66 F-16V fighter jets from the U.S. It also predicted that 2020 would unfold in an exciting way as Taiwan continues to strive for an even more impenetrable defensive system.

The calendar not only highlights the air force's fighter jets but also Taiwan's proud athletes. The TAF said it wanted to highlight the accomplishments of the young Taiwanese talents and share their competitive spirit, reported Liberty Times.

Taiwanese athletes, including Universiade air pistol gold medalists Kuo Kuan-ting (郭冠廷) and Yu Ai-wen (余艾玟), as well as the U-18 World Cup baseball team, are introduced each month. The current Asian record holder for the javelin throw, Taiwan's "golden arm" Cheng Chao-tsun (鄭兆村), is also featured in the calendar.



2020 Air Force calendar also features Taiwanese athletes. (Facebook photo)