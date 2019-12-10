TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Indulge yourself and enjoy a multitude of wind music performances at the 2019 Chiayi City International Band Festival (CCIBF ) from Dec. 21 to Jan. 1.

The first Chiayi City International Band Festival (CCIBF) took place in 1997. Since then the event has evolved into one of the the most famous music festivals in Taiwan, turning Chiayi into an "international wind music city," according to the Travel in Chiayi website.

CCIBF offers a variety of activities, including indoor and outdoor concerts, a wind band marathon, marching bands, formation transformation performance, a New Year party, and more. They will be "amazing and fabulous music performances," according to the website.

The marching band parade, which has become a focus of the festival, features performances from bands, including Les Transformateurs Acoustiques from France, Anjo Gakuen Marching Band from Japan, and Assumption College Lampang Symphonic Band from Thailand.

The parade starts from the Zhongshan Road Fountain at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 and ends at Chiayi City Gymnasium at 5 p.m. The formation transformation performance starts 5:30 p.m. and continues until 8:30 p.m.

Indoor and outdoor concerts will be held from Dec. 22 to Jan. 1. The venues for the outdoor concerts include Zhongzheng Park and Wenhua Park.

For information about all the activities, event schedules, performance groups, and bands, please refer to the activity site.

(Chiayi City Government photo)



Chiayi City International Band Festival (Taiwan Tourism Bureau photos)