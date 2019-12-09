In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, photo, pro-democracy protesters march into the night in central Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands thronged Hong Kong stre... In this Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, photo, pro-democracy protesters march into the night in central Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands thronged Hong Kong streets Sunday, in a mass show of support for a protest movement that shows no signs of flagging as it enters a seventh month. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

Police guard in front of a bus stop Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong, the morning after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kon... Police guard in front of a bus stop Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong, the morning after hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong's streets, their chants echoing off high-rises, in a mass show of support for the protest movement entering its seventh month. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

A worker cleans up a vandalized wall Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong's streets on Su... A worker cleans up a vandalized wall Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in Hong Kong. Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators crammed into Hong Kong's streets on Sunday, their chants echoing off high-rises, in a mass show of support for the protest movement entering its seventh month. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police say they have made 6,022 arrests and fired nearly 16,000 tear gas rounds during six months of anti-government protests that have shaken the city.

Police say the arrests included 11 people detained in raids over the weekend that netted a pistol and other weapons. Police suspect the weapons were intended for use during a demonstration attended by hundreds of thousands of peaceful marchers on Sunday.

Police also arrested 12 people on Monday suspected of preparing gasoline bombs.

Police said they have also fired 10,000 rubber baton rounds during the six months of protests and that 493 officers have been injured.