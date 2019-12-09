ISLAMABAD (AP) — Sri Lanka's cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Monday to play two-test series that will be the first test in Pakistan in over a decade.

Sri Lanka was the last team to play a test match in Pakistan in 2009 before the team came under terrorist attack at Lahore and the doors to international cricket were closed on Pakistan.

The test series in Pakistan was made possible after Sri Lanka toured three months ago and played a ODI and a Twenty20 series at Karachi and Lahore without any security trouble.

Pakistan's government has promised top-level security, normally reserved for heads of state. The two test matches will be played at Rawalpindi and Karachi.

A security force of over 4,000 security, including policemen from Punjab province and the Pakistan Army, will be deployed around the Pindi Cricket Stadium where first test starts on Wednesday. Karachi will host the second test from Dec. 19-23.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s director cricket operations Zakir Khan welcomed the Sri Lanka team members at Islamabad International Airport before the team drove to the hotel amid tight security on Monday.

Sri Lanka suffered a setback just before the departure from home when fast bowler Suranga Lakmal was ruled out due to dengue fever. He was replaced by Asitha Fernando, who has played for Sri Lanka’s under-23 and emerging teams.

The team will be led by Dimuth Karunaratne and include seasoned players like Angelo Matthews and Dinesh Chandimal. The three players were among 10 high-profile Sri Lanka cricketers who refused to tour Pakistan three months ago due to security concerns.

___

