Through Sunday, December 8, 2019
2019/12/09 12:14
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|32
|19
|34
|53
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|32
|19
|33
|52
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|29
|18
|27
|45
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|30
|18
|26
|44
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|30
|25
|18
|43
|John Carlson, WAS
|31
|11
|32
|43
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|31
|18
|24
|42
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|30
|14
|22
|36
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|29
|14
|22
|36
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|29
|11
|25
|36
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|29
|10
|26
|36
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|31
|18
|15
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|30
|12
|21
|33
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|30
|13
|19
|32
|4 tied with 31 pts.