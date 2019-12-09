Iowa State upends No. 16 Seton Hall 76-66

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton scored 17 points, George Conditt had a season-high 17 off the bench and Iowa State knocked off 16th-ranked Seton Hall 76-66 on Sunday for its second straight victory.

Rasir Bolton scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half to help the Cyclone avenge an 84-76 loss on Nov. 29 to the Pirates (6-3) in the Bahamas. The rematch was part of the Big East/Big 12 Alliance series.

Conditt's free throws pushed Iowa State's lead to 59-53 with 2:56 left. Haliburton then drew an offensive foul and freed himself for a wide-open 3 at the top of the key. Haliburton drilled it, making it a nine-point game at the 2:23 mark.

Seton Hall fouled Prentiss Nixon from beyond the arc with 1:27 left. Nixon hit all three from the line to push Iowa State back up by nine, and Conditt's transition dunk sealed the win.

Myles Powell scored 19 points with eight rebounds for Seton Hall, but he fouled out with 54.4 seconds to go on an offensive foul. The Pirates' previous defeats came against Michigan State and Oregon by just five combined points.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: Sandro Mamukelashvili, a 6-foot-11 forward who averaged 12.3 points and 5.3 rebounds a game entering play, went down hard with 15:14 to go in the first half and didn't return because of a right wrist injury. The Pirates won't want to be without their second-leading scorer for long.

Iowa State: The Cyclones have been strangely awful at times this season shooting jump shots — even though they supposedly have enough shooters. It's a problem that Iowa State will need to get sorted out before it threatens to sink their season. On the plus side, the Cyclones were active with their hands in forcing Seton Hall's bigs to turn it over, and Haliburton delivered yet another signature performance.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Losing on the road to a Big 12 team that had the opportunity to play them 10 days ago shouldn't cost the Pirates too much. Iowa State's Hilton Coliseum can be a brutal place for opponents — especially one that didn't necessarily know what it was walking into.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall: At Rutgers on Saturday.

Iowa State: Hosts Iowa on Thursday night.

More AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25