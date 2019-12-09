All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73 Florida 29 15 9 5 35 105 99 Buffalo 31 14 11 6 34 96 95 Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102 Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103 Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87 Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95 Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124 Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88 N.Y. Islanders 28 19 7 2 40 81 68 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81 Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82 N.Y. Rangers 29 15 11 3 33 93 91 Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91 New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83 Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79 Winnipeg 30 18 10 2 38 87 82 Dallas 31 17 11 3 37 82 76 Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98 Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92 Chicago 30 12 12 6 30 83 93 Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 32 18 10 4 40 97 93 Arizona 32 18 10 4 40 89 75 Vegas 32 15 12 5 35 93 93 Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91 Calgary 31 15 12 4 34 81 92 San Jose 32 15 15 2 32 88 111 Anaheim 30 12 14 4 28 79 90 Los Angeles 31 11 18 2 24 77 102

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1

Calgary 4, Los Angeles 3

Sunday's Games

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Florida 5, San Jose 1

N.Y. Rangers 5, Vegas 0

Arizona 4, Chicago 3, SO

Buffalo 3, Edmonton 2, OT

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.