TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As a continental cold air mass continues to blast into Taiwan, Hsinchu County saw the mercury dip down to 7.9 degrees Celsius this morning (Dec. 9) and the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) has issued a cold surge advisory for 13 counties and cities in the country.

Early this morning the effects of a continental cold air mass and radiative cooling caused the mercury to drop to below 10 degrees from Hsinchu to Tainan, as well as Nantou, Hualien, and Taitung. The lowest temperature recorded a ground weather station in the country was 7.9 degrees at Baoshan Station in Hsinchu County.

At 5:23 a.m. this morning, the CWB issued a cold surge advisory for 13 counties and cities in Taiwan including, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Taichung City, Hualien County, Changhua County, Nantou Couty, Yunlin County, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, Tainan City, Taitung County, and Kaohsiung City.

However, the cold air mass is expected to begin to weaken today and highs are expected to climb over 20 degrees across the country today. During the day today, the mercury is predicted to rise to between 21 and 23 degrees in northern and northeastern Taiwan and 24 and 27 degrees in southern and eastern Taiwan, but temperatures are expected to drop dramatically again tonight.

The low temperatures tonight are expected to dip down to 14 and 16 degrees in northern, northeastern, central, and southern Taiwan, while eastern Taiwan will see the mercury drop to 18 degrees. In terms of the weather, only northern Taiwan and eastern Taiwan are expected to see cloudy skies, while central and southern Taiwan will see sunny skies.