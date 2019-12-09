CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Mamadi Diakite scored 12 points and No. 5 Virginia rebounded from a blowout loss to beat No. 7 North Carolina 56-47 on Sunday.

Tomas Woldetensae added 11 points and Francisco Caffaro had 10 and six rebounds for the Cavaliers (8-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). They lost 69-40 at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Wednesday night.

Freshman Cole Anthony led North Carolina (6-3, 0-1) with 12 points and fellow freshman Armando Bacot had 11. The Tar Heels became the seventh team held below 50 points by Virginia this season.

Virginia led 39-35 before two free throws by Kihei Clark sparked a 10-0 run just past the midpoint of the second half. Woldetensae and Justin McKoy each added a pair of free throws and redshirt freshman Caffaro finished the burst with a pair of inside baskets. The second came after a rugged scrum under the basket and drew roars from the crowd.

NO. 17 FLORIDA STATE 72, CLEMSON 53

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell had 14 points and nine rebounds and Florida State made 15 3-pointers against Clemson.

Anthony Polite had 12 points on four 3s to help the Seminoles (8-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) bounce from a loss at Indiana.

Tevin Mack scored 14 points and Al-Amir Dawes added 13 points for Clemson (5-4, 0-2).

NO. 19 DAYTON 78, SAINT MARY’S 68

PHOENIX (AP) — Jalen Crutcher had a season-high 21 points and tied a career high with five 3-pointers in Dayton's victory over Saint Mary’s in the Jerry Colangelo Classic at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

Obi Toppin had 16 points and Trey Landers had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Flyers (7-1). Dayton’s only loss is to No. 2 Kansas, 90-84 in overtime, in the final of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Nov. 27.

Malik Fitts tied a season high with 21 points for Saint Mary’s (9-2).