Scheifele leads Jets to 3-2 win over Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored twice, the second on a power play with 4:22 left for his 400th NHL point, in the Winnipeg Jets' 3-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.

Scheifele beat goalie John Gibson over the glove for his 13th of the season.

Adam Lowry also scored, Mathieu Perrault had two assists and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves. Winnipeg is 5-1-1 in its past seven games.

Jakob Silfverberg scored his team-leading 11th goal for the Ducks. Devin Shore had his first of the season and John Gibson made 30 saves. Anaheim is 1-3-1 in its lat five games.

PANTHERS 5, SHARKS 1

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots to win for the second straight night as Florida beat San Jose.

Aleksander Barkov, Keith Yandle and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and an assist, and Mike Matheson and Brett Connolly also scored to help Florida win for the third time in four games. Aaron Ekblad and Jonathan Huberdeau each had two assists.

Bobrovsky, coming off a 33-save performance in win over Columbus — his former team — on Saturday night, improved to 11-6-4.

Kevin Labanc scored and Martin Jones had 28 saves for the Sharks, who lost their fourth straight (0-3-1).

