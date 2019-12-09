TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Max Abmas scored 17 points and Oral Roberts beat NAIA-member Haskell 95-55 on Sunday.

Deondre Burns added 16 points, Elijah Lufile and Aidan Saunders had 15 apiece for the Golden Eagles. Lufile also had 11 rebounds.

Tristan Keah-Tigh had 13 points for the Fighting Indians and Xavier Littlehead and Antwon Winn each scored 11.

Oral Roberts (4-5) will seek its fifth straight home win on Saturday when the team hosts Central Oklahoma.

