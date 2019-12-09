Florida Atlantic (10-3, Conference USA) vs. SMU (10-2, AAC), Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION: Boca Raton, Florida
TOP PLAYERS
FAU: TE Harrison Bryant, Mackey Award finalist, 65 catches for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.
SMU: QB Shane Buechele, 3,626 yards passing with 33 TDs.
NOTABLE
FAU: The Owls won the Conference USA title with a victory over UAB, but they lost coach Lane Kiffin immediately afterward. He has taken the job at Mississippi.
SMU: The Mustangs have their most victories since 1984, which was before NCAA punishments led to SMU not fielding a team in 1987 and 1988.
LAST TIME
This is the first meeting between FAU and SMU.
BOWL HISTORY
FAU: Second appearance in Boca Raton Bowl — which is played at FAU’s home stadium — and fourth bowl appearance in school history.
SMU: First appearance in Boca Raton Bowl, 17th overall.
