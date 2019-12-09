Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during the second half of an NCAA college... Oklahoma wide receiver Nick Basquine (83) hauls in a touchdown catch in front of Baylor safety JT Woods (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game for the Big 12 Conference championship, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma won 30-23. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

No. 1 LSU (13-0, Southeastern Conference) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1, Big 12 Conference), Dec. 28, 4 p.m. ET.

LOCATION: Atlanta

TOP PLAYERS

LSU: QB Joe Burrow, 4,715 yards passing, SEC-record 48 touchdowns, 77.9 completion percentage.

Oklahoma: QB Jalen Hurts, 3,634 yards passing, 32 touchdowns, 71.8 completion percentage, 1,255 yards rushing, 18 TDs.

NOTABLE

LSU: Making its first appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Oklahoma: Has yet to get past the semifinals in three previous playoff appearances.

LAST TIME

LSU defeated Oklahoma 21-14 in the Sugar Bowl for the BCS national championships (Jan. 4, 2004)

BOWL HISTORY

LSU: Appearing in its 51st NCAA-sanctioned bowl game. This will be the Tigers' fifth trip to the Peach Bowl, their last coming in 2005 when they routed Miami 40-3.

Oklahoma: The 53rd postseason game for the Sooners, but their first appearance in the Peach Bowl.

