GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic extended its domination of Scottish football by beating Glasgow rival Rangers 1-0 in the League Cup final on Sunday to seal a 10th consecutive domestic trophy.

Steven Gerrard's Rangers was punished for spurning scoring chances when Celtic defender Christopher Jullien knocked in a free kick from Ryan Christie in the 59th minute.

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster then saved a penalty from Alfredo Morelos, after defender Jeremie Frimpong had been sent off for fouling the striker.

Rangers has now gone eight years without a major title, which covers a spell when the team was forced to start again in the bottom tier in 2012 for financial mismanagement.

