West Indies beat India to level series

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, India (AP) — Lendl Simmons scored 67 not out off 45 balls as West Indies beat India by eight wickets to win the second T20 and level the three-match series 1-1 on Sunday.

Simmons hit four fours and four sixes, scoring a 38-ball half-century, and added 73 runs for the first wicket with Evin Lewis (40). India were sloppy in the field, dropping multiple catches.

In reply to India's 170-7, West Indies scored 173-2 and won in a canter with nine deliveries to spare as dewy conditions played into their hands.

For the hosts, Shivam Dube (54) scored a maiden T20 half-century off 27 balls after a surprise promotion to No. 3 in the order.