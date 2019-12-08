Players react to items thrown by Manchester City fans during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at ... Players react to items thrown by Manchester City fans during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Fred reacts after objects were thrown at him during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Eng... Manchester United's Fred reacts after objects were thrown at him during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Saturday Dec. 7, 2019. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manch... Manchester United's Harry Maguire, left, and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus react at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Fred reacts after objects are thrown at him during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Engl... Manchester United's Fred reacts after objects are thrown at him during the English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester, England Saturday Dec. 7, 2019. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Police were questioning a man on suspicion of racism on Sunday after a fan was seen directing abuse at Manchester United players during Saturday's Premier League game at Manchester City.

The incident happened during the second half of United's 2-1 victory in the Manchester derby.

“Police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby,” Greater Manchester Police said in a statement.

The force added that a 41-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offense and he remains in custody for questioning.

United players Fred and Jesse Lingard reported being subjected to racist abuse at the Etihad Stadium.

“Racism of any kind has no place in football or our society and I hope this arrest shows that we are taking this matter extremely seriously," said superintendent Chris Hill of Greater Manchester Police.

“We will continue to work with Manchester City and Manchester United Football clubs on this incident and will investigate any other lines of enquiries.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports