Through Saturday, December 7, 2019

By  Associated Press
2019/12/08 14:16
GP G A PTS
Leon Draisaitl, EDM 31 19 34 53
Connor McDavid, EDM 31 19 33 52
Nathan MacKinnon, COL 29 18 27 45
Brad Marchand, BOS 30 18 26 44
David Pastrnak, BOS 30 25 18 43
John Carlson, WAS 31 11 32 43
Jack Eichel, BUF 30 18 23 41
Patrick Kane, CHI 29 14 21 35
Artemi Panarin, NYR 28 13 21 34
Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA 28 11 23 34
Aleksander Barkov, FLA 28 9 25 34
Auston Matthews, TOR 31 18 15 33
Elias Pettersson, VAN 30 12 21 33
Andrei Svechnikov, CAR 30 13 19 32
4 tied with 31 pts.