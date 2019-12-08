Through Saturday, December 7, 2019
By Associated Press
2019/12/08 14:16
|
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|Leon Draisaitl, EDM
|31
|19
|34
|53
|Connor McDavid, EDM
|31
|19
|33
|52
|Nathan MacKinnon, COL
|29
|18
|27
|45
|Brad Marchand, BOS
|30
|18
|26
|44
|David Pastrnak, BOS
|30
|25
|18
|43
|John Carlson, WAS
|31
|11
|32
|43
|Jack Eichel, BUF
|30
|18
|23
|41
|Patrick Kane, CHI
|29
|14
|21
|35
|Artemi Panarin, NYR
|28
|13
|21
|34
|Jonathan Huberdeau, FLA
|28
|11
|23
|34
|Aleksander Barkov, FLA
|28
|9
|25
|34
|Auston Matthews, TOR
|31
|18
|15
|33
|Elias Pettersson, VAN
|30
|12
|21
|33
|Andrei Svechnikov, CAR
|30
|13
|19
|32
|4 tied with 31 pts.