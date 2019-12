Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27), is defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday,... Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27), is defended by Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball in past Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) lays the ball in past Memphis Grizzlies center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball gam... Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) grabs a rebound from Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half, during an NBA basketball game S... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) during the first half, during an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) challenges the shot of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sa... Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) challenges the shot of Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder (99) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to defend against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game ... Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) looks to defend against Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones (21) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Satur... Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Emmanuel Mudiay (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Jae Crowder (99) defend during the first half ... Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) shoots as Memphis Grizzlies forwards Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) and Jae Crowder (99) defend during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green watch his dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2... Utah Jazz forward Jeff Green watch his dunk during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/George Frey)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 22 points and Jeff Green matched his season high with 19 points off the bench, leading the Utah Jazz to a 126-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Rudy Gobert had 19 points, 11 rebounds and a season-high five assists, and Joe Ingles had a season-high 10 assists and 12 points. Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 points for the Jazz.

Utah shot 57% from the field and went 19 of 34 from 3-point range.

Jaren Jackson, Jr. scored 26 points and Jae Crowder added 13 for the Grizzlies. Memphis lost despite forcing 22 turnovers and shooting 53% from the field.

The Jazz shot 60.5% and went 11 of 19 from 3-point range in the first half.

Memphis kept pace with the Jazz in the first quarter. The Grizzlies went on a 15-5 run to take a 35-28 lead near the end of the quarter. Crowder sparked the run with back-to-back 3-pointers, drawing a foul and converting a free throw on the second.

Memphis took advantage of six Jazz turnovers in the first quarter, converting them into 13 points. The Grizzlies committed two turnovers.

That all changed in the second quarter. Utah forced seven turnovers, scoring 14 points off the miscues. The Jazz held Memphis to 10 points over the first 10½ minutes of the quarter.

That allowed Utah to break the game open before halftime. Utah used a 20-4 run to take a 60-42 lead. Mitchell bookended the run with a layup and a 3-pointer. Green fueled the bulk of outburst with a pair of 3-pointers and a running alley-oop dunk over a two-minute stretch.

Memphis cut the deficit to single digits midway through the third quarter. The Grizzlies closed within 82-75 on back-to-back baskets from Solomon Hill and Grayson Allen. Memphis never got closer than seven points.

Ingles and Bogdanovic hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 15-4 run. Green capped it off with another outside basket, putting the Jazz up 97-79.

TIP INS

Grizzlies: Ja Morant missed his fourth straight game because of back soreness. … Crowder got a nice ovation from the crowd during pregame introductions. He played with the Jazz from 2017-19. ... Allen finished with 13 points in his first game back in Utah. He spent his rookie season with the Jazz, appearing in 38 games. ... Memphis outscored Utah 21-8 in fastbreak points.

Jazz: Mike Conley missed his second straight game with a left hamstring strain. … Seven Utah players scored in double figures. … Emmanuel Mudiay dished out a season-high seven assists. … The Jazz outscored Memphis 10-0 in second chance points.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: At Golden State Warriors on Monday.

Jazz: Host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

