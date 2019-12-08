|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|31
|22
|4
|5
|49
|115
|88
|Boston
|30
|20
|4
|6
|46
|105
|73
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|19
|7
|2
|40
|81
|68
|Philadelphia
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|96
|85
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|103
|81
|Carolina
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|97
|82
|Florida
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|100
|98
|Montreal
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|97
|102
|Buffalo
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|93
|93
|Toronto
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|100
|103
|Tampa Bay
|27
|14
|10
|3
|31
|102
|87
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|88
|91
|Columbus
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|71
|91
|Ottawa
|30
|12
|17
|1
|25
|79
|95
|New Jersey
|29
|9
|15
|5
|23
|74
|109
|Detroit
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|66
|124
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|31
|18
|7
|6
|42
|92
|83
|Colorado
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|107
|79
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|10
|3
|39
|95
|90
|Arizona
|31
|17
|10
|4
|38
|85
|72
|Dallas
|31
|17
|11
|3
|37
|82
|76
|Winnipeg
|29
|17
|10
|2
|36
|84
|80
|Vegas
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|93
|88
|Vancouver
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|103
|91
|Calgary
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|77
|89
|Minnesota
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|90
|98
|San Jose
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|87
|106
|Nashville
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|95
|92
|Chicago
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|80
|89
|Anaheim
|29
|12
|13
|4
|28
|77
|87
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|17
|2
|24
|74
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1
Washington 3, Anaheim 2
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.