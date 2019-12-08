|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|Washington
|31
|22
|4
|5
|49
|115
|88
|8-2-4
|14-2-1
|3-1-1
|Boston
|30
|20
|4
|6
|46
|105
|73
|12-1-5
|8-3-1
|7-2-3
|N.Y. Islanders
|28
|19
|7
|2
|40
|81
|68
|12-2-1
|7-5-1
|6-2-1
|Philadelphia
|30
|17
|8
|5
|39
|96
|85
|10-2-4
|7-6-1
|6-2-2
|Pittsburgh
|30
|17
|9
|4
|38
|103
|81
|12-3-2
|5-6-2
|4-2-3
|Carolina
|30
|18
|11
|1
|37
|97
|82
|10-5-0
|8-6-1
|2-6-1
|Florida
|28
|14
|9
|5
|33
|100
|98
|8-4-2
|6-5-3
|3-2-1
|Montreal
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|97
|102
|7-7-3
|6-4-3
|3-4-2
|Buffalo
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|93
|93
|8-3-3
|5-8-3
|6-4-1
|Toronto
|31
|14
|13
|4
|32
|100
|103
|7-4-4
|7-9-0
|5-5-1
|Tampa Bay
|27
|14
|10
|3
|31
|102
|87
|7-5-1
|7-5-2
|7-2-0
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|88
|91
|8-6-2
|6-5-1
|6-2-0
|Columbus
|29
|11
|14
|4
|26
|71
|91
|8-8-1
|3-6-3
|3-5-1
|Ottawa
|30
|12
|17
|1
|25
|79
|95
|7-5-0
|5-12-1
|4-4-0
|New Jersey
|29
|9
|15
|5
|23
|74
|109
|4-7-5
|5-8-0
|3-3-1
|Detroit
|31
|7
|21
|3
|17
|66
|124
|4-11-1
|3-10-2
|2-6-0
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Home
|Away
|Div
|St. Louis
|31
|18
|7
|6
|42
|92
|83
|8-4-3
|10-3-3
|6-1-1
|Colorado
|29
|19
|8
|2
|40
|107
|79
|8-3-1
|11-5-1
|5-4-0
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|10
|3
|39
|95
|90
|8-4-2
|10-6-1
|8-3-1
|Arizona
|31
|17
|10
|4
|38
|85
|72
|7-6-1
|10-4-3
|6-2-3
|Dallas
|31
|17
|11
|3
|37
|82
|76
|11-4-1
|6-7-2
|6-4-2
|Winnipeg
|29
|17
|10
|2
|36
|84
|80
|7-5-1
|10-5-1
|5-2-1
|Vegas
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|93
|88
|7-5-3
|8-6-2
|7-3-1
|Vancouver
|30
|15
|11
|4
|34
|103
|91
|7-3-3
|8-8-1
|4-3-1
|Minnesota
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|90
|98
|7-1-2
|7-11-2
|2-6-1
|Calgary
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|77
|89
|8-3-2
|6-9-2
|3-5-1
|San Jose
|31
|15
|14
|2
|32
|87
|106
|9-7-0
|6-7-2
|7-5-0
|Nashville
|28
|13
|10
|5
|31
|95
|92
|8-5-4
|5-5-1
|5-3-0
|Chicago
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|80
|89
|7-7-2
|5-5-3
|2-4-2
|Anaheim
|29
|12
|13
|4
|28
|77
|87
|8-6-2
|4-7-2
|4-4-1
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|17
|2
|24
|74
|98
|9-6-1
|2-11-1
|4-9-1
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Friday's Games
Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1
Washington 3, Anaheim 2
|Saturday's Games
Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3
Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT
Colorado 4, Boston 1
Carolina 6, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1
Toronto 5, St. Louis 2
Florida 4, Columbus 1
Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3
Nashville 6, New Jersey 4
Dallas 3, N.Y. Islanders 1
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.