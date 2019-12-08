All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88 Boston 30 20 4 6 46 105 73 N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 Pittsburgh 30 17 9 4 38 103 81 Carolina 30 18 11 1 37 97 82 Florida 28 14 9 5 33 100 98 Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102 Buffalo 30 13 11 6 32 93 93 Toronto 31 14 13 4 32 100 103 Tampa Bay 27 14 10 3 31 102 87 N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91 Columbus 29 11 14 4 26 71 91 Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95 New Jersey 29 9 15 5 23 74 109 Detroit 31 7 21 3 17 66 124 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 31 18 7 6 42 92 83 Colorado 29 19 8 2 40 107 79 Edmonton 31 18 10 3 39 95 90 Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72 Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80 Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75 Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88 Vancouver 30 15 11 4 34 103 91 Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89 Minnesota 30 14 12 4 32 90 98 San Jose 31 15 14 2 32 87 106 Nashville 28 13 10 5 31 95 92 Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89 Anaheim 29 12 13 4 28 77 87 Los Angeles 30 11 17 2 24 74 98

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1

Washington 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Vancouver 6, Buffalo 5, OT

Colorado 4, Boston 1

Carolina 6, Minnesota 2

Tampa Bay 7, San Jose 1

Toronto 5, St. Louis 2

Florida 4, Columbus 1

Pittsburgh 5, Detroit 3

Nashville 6, New Jersey 4

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.