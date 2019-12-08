Pacers deal Knicks 9th straight loss, 104-103

New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019,... New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller reacts in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) goes to the basket past New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, ... Indiana Pacers forward T.J. Warren (1) goes to the basket past New York Knicks guard Damyean Dotson (21) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle missed a free throw with 0.1 seconds left, sending New York to a 104-103 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night in the Knicks' first game since firing coach David Fizdale.

The Knicks were much more competitive under interim coach Mike Miller than they had been in recent games under Fizdale, who was fired Friday. They chased after rebounds and loose balls throughout the fourth quarter, erasing an 11-point deficit and giving themselves a shot at overtime when Randle was fouled while trying to put back the rebound of a scramble.

He calmly made the first free throw but the second was long, sending New York to a ninth straight loss and a 4-19 record.

T.J. Warren scored 25 points and Domantas Sabonis had 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pacers. They bounced back from a loss at Detroit on Friday.

The Knicks lost by 44 and 37 in their last two games under Fizdale and he was fired Friday after running practice. The Knicks offered no details about the decision in their press release announcing the firing, and team executives didn't speak Saturday.

MAVERICKS 130, PELICANS 84

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 28 points in 26 minutes, leading Dallas in a rout of New Orleans.

Dallas (18-8) has won five in a row and 10 of 11 for the first time since winning is its only NBA championship in 2010-11.

New Orleans is on an eight-game losing streak.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis scored 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Boban Marjanovic had season highs of 15 points and 16 rebounds off the bench. Jalen Brunson scored 14.

J.J. Redick led New Orleans with 15 points. Brandon Ingram and Jrue Holiday scored 14 each and Jaxson Hayes had 11.

76ERS 141, CAVALIERS 94

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons hit his second career 3-pointer and scored a career-high 34 points, and Philadelphia didn’t need Joel Embiid’s help to rout Cleveland.

Simmons made 12 of 14 field goals, including his only 3-point attempt, and hit 9 of 12 free throws to help Philadelphia improve to 11-0 at home.

Embiid sat out with a left hip contusion.

Darius Garland had 17 points for the Cavaliers, who have lost six in a row and 12 of 13.

