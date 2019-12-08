President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) President Donald Trump speaks at the Israeli American Council National Summit in Hollywood, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump gets in a car after stepping off Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport†in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Sat... President Donald Trump gets in a car after stepping off Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport†in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to attend a Republican fundraiser and speak at the Israeli American Council National Summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson step off Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airpor... President Donald Trump and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson step off Air Force One at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, to attend a Republican fundraiser and speak at the Israeli American Council National Summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, en route to Florida to attend a Republican fundrai... President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, en route to Florida to attend a Republican fundraiser and speak at the Israeli American Council National Summit. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (... President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (... President Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump said Saturday that Israel has never had a better friend in the White House than him.

Addressing the American Israeli Council National Summit in Florida, Trump recounted his record on issues of importance to Jews.

Trump opened his speech by talking about his decision to overturn long-standing American foreign policy and recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the U.S. Embassy there from Tel Aviv, something he promised during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump said his predecessors promised to move the embassy, but “they never had any intention of doing it, in my opinion."

“But unlike other presidents, I kept my promises," Trump said.

The American Israeli Council is financially backed by one of Trump's top supporters, the husband-and-wife duo of Sheldon and Miriam Adelson. Both Adelsons appeared on stage to introduce Trump.