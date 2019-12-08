TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Temperatures in northern Taiwan dropped to 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday (Dec. 8) under the influence of a continental cold air mass, setting a new record low for flat areas this winter.

The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said that the lowest temperature recorded as of early Sunday morning was 8.6 degrees in Taoyuan's Daxi District, while Taipei's Daan and Wenshan Districts each recorded 9.8 degrees.

Temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees were recorded across the country, except in the south and southeast. The lowest temperatures in Kaohsiung, Pingtung, and Taitung Counties ranged between 14 and 16 degrees.

The country's offshore islands of Kinmen and Matsu saw the mercury drop below 10 degrees early Sunday morning.

Daytime temperatures on Sunday will bounce back to 18 to 19 degrees in northern Taiwan, 21 degrees in Hualian and Taitung, and 23 to 24 degrees in central and southern Taiwan, where the day-night temperature gap could reach a high of 10 degrees.

The CWB has issued a cold surge advisory for Sunday evening through Monday morning. Temperatures in flat areas are forecast to fall to between 10 and 15 degrees early Monday morning (Dec. 9), but the cold air will begin to dissipate around noon, according to the bureau.