MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Dalton Sneed threw five touchdown passes and Marcus Knight rushed for three scores to lead the Montana Grizzlies’ 73-28 rout of Southeast Louisiana in a FCS second-round playoff game on Saturday.

Knight, a sophomore running back, also caught a touchdown pass as he set Montana’s single-season marks for rushing touchdowns (23) and total touchdowns (25).

Sneed’s threw three touchdown passes to Samori Toure, who set Montana’s single-game record with 303 receiving yards on 12 catches. Toure also broke the FCS playoff mark for yards, set by Marshall’s Randy Moss. Moss had 288 against Delaware in 1996.

Knight’s scoring reception came with eight seconds left in the first half, after SLU had gotten a 52-yard touchdown pass from Chason Virgil to CJ Turrner at the 1:17 mark.

Montana (10-3) led 38-21 at halftime and went up 45-21 when Sneed found Toure for 29 yards and a touchdown at 14:03 of the third quarter.

Toure’s other touchdowns covered 62 and 47 yards. The first came on Montana’s first offensive play and the latter made it 65-28 with 13:11 left in the game.

Montana also had an 81-yard kickoff return by Malik Flowers and a safety from Eli Alford. In the final minutes Corbin Walker scored on a 47-yard interception return.

Sneed was 29 of 45 passing for a career-high 459 yards including a 15-yard scoring strike to Mitch Roberts. That offset the efforts of the Lions’ Virgil, who threw for 436 yards and four touchdowns.

Javon Conner had nine catches for 155 yards and two scores for the Lions (8-5). Turner had nine catches for 148 yards. Bransen Schwebel had a 12-yard TD reception for SLU.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southeast Louisiana: The Lions rolled up big yardage with their passing attack, but didn’t get many stops on defense, allowing 600 yards.

Montana: Touchdowns with eight seconds left in the first half and in the first minute of the second put the Grizzlies ) in command, 45-21, as Toure and Sneed had record-setting days.

UP NEXT

Montana: The Grizzlies head to a quarterfinal matchup with Weber State in Ogden, Utah. Montana beat the Wildcats 35-16 at home on Nov. 16.

___

