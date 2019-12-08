Match abandoned at MCG due to dangerous pitch

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A domestic first-class Sheffield Shield match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground between Victoria and Western Australia was abandoned Sunday after attempts by ground staff to make the pitch playable were unsuccessful.

Play was called off midway through the second session Saturday because of fears for the players' safety. Western Australian batsmen Shaun Marsh and Marcus Stoinis both required concussion tests after being hit by deliveries from Victorian fast bowler Peter Siddle that moved up unexpectedly, but both players were cleared.

Officials said too much moisture in the drop-in wicket led to divots, which hardened under the sun, creating uneven bounce and danger for the batsmen.

The wicket is not the same one which will be used at the MCG for the Boxing Day test beginning Dec. 26 between Australia and New Zealand.

