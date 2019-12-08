Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaps over Mallorca's goalkeeper Manolo Reina, on the ground, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mal... Barcelona's Lionel Messi leaps over Mallorca's goalkeeper Manolo Reina, on the ground, during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca a... Barcelona's Luis Suarez, right, celebrates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi attempts a shot at goal in front of Mallorca's goalkeeper Manolo Reina during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelon... Barcelona's Lionel Messi attempts a shot at goal in front of Mallorca's goalkeeper Manolo Reina during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, with his children, shows the supporters his sixth Golden Ball for the best player of the year that he was awarded earlier in... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, with his children, shows the supporters his sixth Golden Ball for the best player of the year that he was awarded earlier in the week, before a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp N... Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp N... Barcelona's Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp ... Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona players celebrate their second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, S... Barcelona players celebrate their second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Mallorca at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

MADRID (AP) — It was showtime for Barcelona at Camp Nou Stadium.

Lionel Messi had a hat trick. Luis Suárez scored with a superb backheeled goal. There was even an assist by goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen to Antoine Griezmann's first goal in six Spanish league matches.

With one of its best performances of the season, Barcelona cruised to a 5-2 win over promoted Mallorca on Saturday, keeping pace with Real Madrid and regaining the league lead.

Madrid had beaten Espanyol 2-0 earlier Saturday to provisionally move to the top, but Barcelona's win left the teams tied on points and the Catalan club ahead on goal difference.

