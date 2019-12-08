All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Washington 31 22 4 5 49 115 88 8-2-4 14-2-1 3-1-1 Boston 29 20 3 6 46 104 69 12-0-5 8-3-1 7-2-3 N.Y. Islanders 27 19 6 2 40 80 65 12-2-1 7-4-1 6-2-1 Philadelphia 30 17 8 5 39 96 85 10-2-4 7-6-1 6-2-2 Pittsburgh 29 16 9 4 36 98 78 12-3-2 4-6-2 4-2-3 Carolina 29 17 11 1 35 91 80 9-5-0 8-6-1 2-6-1 Montreal 30 13 11 6 32 97 102 7-7-3 6-4-3 3-4-2 Florida 27 13 9 5 31 96 97 7-4-2 6-5-3 3-2-1 N.Y. Rangers 28 14 11 3 31 88 91 8-6-2 6-5-1 6-2-0 Buffalo 29 13 11 5 31 88 87 8-3-3 5-8-2 6-4-1 Toronto 30 13 13 4 30 95 101 7-4-4 6-9-0 5-5-1 Tampa Bay 26 13 10 3 29 95 86 6-5-1 7-5-2 7-2-0 Columbus 28 11 13 4 26 70 87 8-8-1 3-5-3 3-5-1 Ottawa 30 12 17 1 25 79 95 7-5-0 5-12-1 4-4-0 New Jersey 28 9 14 5 23 70 103 4-7-5 5-7-0 3-3-1 Detroit 30 7 20 3 17 63 119 4-10-1 3-10-2 2-6-0 WESTERN CONFERENCE GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div St. Louis 30 18 6 6 42 90 78 8-3-3 10-3-3 6-1-1 Edmonton 31 18 10 3 39 95 90 8-4-2 10-6-1 8-3-1 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 103 78 8-3-1 10-5-1 5-4-0 Arizona 31 17 10 4 38 85 72 7-6-1 10-4-3 6-2-3 Winnipeg 29 17 10 2 36 84 80 7-5-1 10-5-1 5-2-1 Dallas 30 16 11 3 35 79 75 10-4-1 6-7-2 6-4-2 Vegas 31 15 11 5 35 93 88 7-5-3 8-6-2 7-3-1 Vancouver 29 14 11 4 32 97 86 6-3-3 8-8-1 4-3-1 Minnesota 29 14 11 4 32 88 92 7-1-2 7-10-2 2-6-1 San Jose 30 15 13 2 32 86 99 9-7-0 6-6-2 7-5-0 Calgary 30 14 12 4 32 77 89 8-3-2 6-9-2 3-5-1 Nashville 27 12 10 5 29 89 88 7-5-4 5-5-1 5-3-0 Chicago 29 12 12 5 29 80 89 7-7-2 5-5-3 2-4-2 Anaheim 29 12 13 4 28 77 87 8-6-2 4-7-2 4-4-1 Los Angeles 30 11 17 2 24 74 98 9-6-1 2-11-1 4-9-1

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO

Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1

Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0

Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1

Washington 3, Anaheim 2

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia 4, Ottawa 3

Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.

Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m.

Montreal at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

St. Louis at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Jersey at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Toronto at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Chicago at Vegas, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.