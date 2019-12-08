Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English ... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester City's David Silva, left, speaks with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester C... Manchester City's David Silva, left, speaks with Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester City fans support their team during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium... Manchester City fans support their team during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match bet... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, left, duels for the ball with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, center, speaks with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill before the English Premier Lea... Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson, center, speaks with former Manchester United chief executive David Gill before the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left, jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match betw... Manchester United's Scott McTominay, left, jumps for the ball with Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer ma... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal from the penalty spot during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Etihad stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City fans hurled objects at Manchester United midfielder Fred as their Premier League title defense faded further with a 2-1 loss in the city derby on Saturday.

In the same incident, as Fred prepared to take a corner with United leading 2-0, a fan was caught on camera appearing to mimic a monkey at the Etihad Stadium.

City’s problems were not just coming from their fans.

The champions were torn apart by the fifth-place visitors in the first half, conceding goals in a six-minute span from Marcus Rashford’s penalty and Anthony Martial’s strike.

Although Nicolas Otamendi’s header reduced the deficit in the 85th, City couldn’t prevent United from claiming only a second away win of the season.

It left City with as many losses — four — as last season. And Pep Guardiola’s side fell 14 points behind Liverpool, which is 11 points ahead of Leicester.

