“Greetings from the Whale” has become well-known landmark in Tainan. “Greetings from the Whale” has become well-known landmark in Tainan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — "Greetings from the Whale," a public art piece in Tainan, has received honorable mention in the Special Themes category at the 2019 Taiwan Landscape Awards after its installment in January, reported Liberty Times.

The Landscape Awards are hosted by the Taiwan Institute of Landscape Architects to celebrate the accomplishments of landscape architects across the country. In addition, the Central Art Playground in Taipei's Huashan 1914 Creative Park was also selected for an Award of Excellence, according to the report.

"Greetings from the Whale" sits on the coastline at Anping Harbor, a historical site in the southern city that played a key role in the development of Taiwan, providing a photogenic background for tourists and would-be Instagram models. Taiwanese artist Yang Shih-Yi (楊士毅) was commissioned by the Tainan City Government Tourism Bureau to design the 23-meter-long artwork and contribute even more to the character of the tourist city.

The installation, which was built with 3,714 stainless steel pipes, can serve as an observation deck for visitors as they take in sunrises and sunsets from the whale's mouth 8 meters above the ground. It also lights up each evening from 6-10 p.m.



View of harbor as seen from whale's mouth. (Facebook photo)



"Greetings from the Whale" lights up every evening. (Facebook photo)