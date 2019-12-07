TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – During his stay in Taiwan, the former employee of the British consulate who accused China of torturing him was shadowed by an unknown foreign national, reports said Saturday (December 7).

Simon Cheng (鄭文傑) was detained in China for 15 days, during which he was tortured and questioned about a supposed role by Great Britain in the months of protests in Hong Kong.

After his release, he left the territory and stayed in Taiwan from August 30 until November 29 before moving to Britain, the Liberty Times reported.

However, even during his visit to the island, he reportedly did not feel safe, as a middle-aged man followed him around, pretending to be reading books at the Eslite Xinyi in Taipei and even going through changes of clothing.

As a result of the incident, Cheng asked the authorities for protection. An investigation concluded that the man who had been shadowing the former diplomat was not, as might have been assumed, a local supporter of unification with China, but a person from outside Taiwan, the Central News Agency reported.

In an interview with the BBC conducted in Taiwan, Cheng said it was the British consulate in Hong Kong which had asked him to resign, as his functions involved contacts with the Chinese authorities. He told the BBC he had accepted in order not to cause the diplomatic service any problems.

