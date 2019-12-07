TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a demonstration held by the Kuomintang (KMT) party outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Friday (Dec. 6), legislator Chen Yin-min (陳宜民) was caught on video shoving a female police officer after knocking off her cap.

Chen was charged with interfering with public functions (妨害公務罪) by the Ministry of the Interior's Special Police Sixth Headquarters on Saturday morning (Dec. 7). The video, which went viral overnight, enraged Taiwanese netizens and drew criticism from all corners of society.

Spurred to action by the Slow Yang (楊蕙如) incident, KMT legislators gathered outside MOFA headquarters Friday, demanding that the connection between the recently indicted influencer and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) be explained. After being denied entrance by Taipei City police, Chen and his companions tried to force their way into the government agency.

The video shows Chen approaching a female plainclothes police officer and aggressively knocking her cap off her head with his hand. Chen then proceeded to shove the officer back down the steps, which he later described as "patting her lightly on the shoulder," reported Now News.

In a Facebook post, Chen blamed the officer for not having revealed her identity, adding that he had not confronted another officer present because he was in uniform. Chen urged the ruling party not to obscure its responsibility in the tragedy in which the pro-DPP Yang has been implicated.

The National Police Agency said that the officer was unharmed but called Chen's behavior an insult to public authority. Green Party Taoyuan City Councilor Wang Hao-yu (王浩宇) also condemned Chen's behavior, saying that the officer could be seriously injured if she had lost her balance, reported Liberty Times.