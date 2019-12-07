  1. Home
British Royal Navy ship sails through Taiwan Strait

Survey ship HMS Enterprise sailed north Saturday morning

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2019/12/07 15:52
HMS Enterprise (photo by Sounddezign)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The British Royal Navy survey vessel the HMS Enterprise sailed through the Taiwan Strait, the island’s Ministry of National Defense said Saturday (December 7).

The ship, codenamed H88, passed by off the island of Kinmen and sailed from south to north through the waters separating Taiwan from China during Saturday morning, according to a Central News Agency report.

Taiwan’s military said it had monitored the British vessel during all of its journey and found no anomalies.

The HMS Enterprise was designed to carry out oceanic surveys which can be used in support of submarines and in action against mines.

During the months leading up to the January 11, 2020, Navy vessels from several nations have intensified their visits to the region. Ships from the US Navy underline Washington’s emphasis on the freedom of the seas, while China has been flexing its muscles sending its aircraft carrier through the Taiwan Strait for drills in the South China Sea.
Royal Navy
HMS Enterprise
H88
survey ship
Taiwan Strait
Ministry of National Defense

