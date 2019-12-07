TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Police are investigating the possibility of arson in a fire in Taipei City which erupted near a four-faced Buddha statue Saturday (December 7) morning.

The blaze destroyed three businesses, a shop selling Buddhist implements which also included the statue, a furniture store, an interior decoration business as well as 11 motorcycles parked nearby, the Central News Agency reported.

The fire erupted on the first floor of a 12-story building on Linsen North Road after 8 a.m., leading to the evacuation of 500 people, with four being transferred to hospital, though all of them remained conscious and showed no injuries.

Due to the scale of the blaze, the emergency services sent in 107 fire fighters with 35 trucks and seven ambulances, according to CNA.

Their work was completed around 9:20 a.m., while residents told police of their suspicion that arson was involved. The investigation started with police reviewing footage from nearby surveillance cameras and interviewing staff at the shops hit by the blaze, the Liberty Times reported.

