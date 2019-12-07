Temperatures in N. Taiwan expected to dip below 10 degrees Saturday night. Temperatures in N. Taiwan expected to dip below 10 degrees Saturday night. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – For the first time this winter, the Central Weather Bureau issued a yellow cold advisory, meaning the minimum temperature would dip below 10 degrees Celsius in parts of Northern Taiwan and Kinmen.

The advisory covered New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Miaoli and Hsinchu County, but not Hsinchu City, Taipei City and Keelung, the Central News Agency reported Saturday (December 7).

A minimum below 10 degrees would also be reached on the offshore island of Kinmen, according to forecasters.

The advisory was valid from Saturday night until Sunday (December 8) morning.

However, even areas outside the yellow zone in northern and eastern Taiwan would record minimum temperatures of around 11 degrees all through the weekend, with rainfall fading away in most areas and the mercury starting to rise from Monday.

From Wednesday (December 11), chances of rain would increase again in the north.

Under the cold advisory system, red means temperatures under 6 degrees for 24 hours in a row, orange means a minimum lower than 6 degrees, or a minimum of less than 10 degrees and 24 hours of temperatures less than 12 degrees.

The temperatures were valid for altitudes below 200 meters, while they had to be reduced by 4 degrees for the offshore island of Matsu, reports said.

