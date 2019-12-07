|All Times EST
|EASTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|30
|21
|4
|5
|47
|112
|86
|Boston
|29
|20
|3
|6
|46
|104
|69
|N.Y. Islanders
|27
|19
|6
|2
|40
|80
|65
|Philadelphia
|29
|16
|8
|5
|37
|92
|82
|Pittsburgh
|29
|16
|9
|4
|36
|98
|78
|Carolina
|29
|17
|11
|1
|35
|91
|80
|Montreal
|30
|13
|11
|6
|32
|97
|102
|Florida
|27
|13
|9
|5
|31
|96
|97
|N.Y. Rangers
|28
|14
|11
|3
|31
|88
|91
|Buffalo
|29
|13
|11
|5
|31
|88
|87
|Toronto
|30
|13
|13
|4
|30
|95
|101
|Tampa Bay
|26
|13
|10
|3
|29
|95
|86
|Columbus
|28
|11
|13
|4
|26
|70
|87
|Ottawa
|29
|12
|16
|1
|25
|76
|91
|New Jersey
|28
|9
|14
|5
|23
|70
|103
|Detroit
|30
|7
|20
|3
|17
|63
|119
|WESTERN CONFERENCE
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|St. Louis
|30
|18
|6
|6
|42
|90
|78
|Edmonton
|31
|18
|10
|3
|39
|95
|90
|Colorado
|28
|18
|8
|2
|38
|103
|78
|Arizona
|31
|17
|10
|4
|38
|85
|72
|Winnipeg
|29
|17
|10
|2
|36
|84
|80
|Dallas
|30
|16
|11
|3
|35
|79
|75
|Vegas
|31
|15
|11
|5
|35
|93
|88
|Minnesota
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|88
|92
|Vancouver
|29
|14
|11
|4
|32
|97
|86
|San Jose
|30
|15
|13
|2
|32
|86
|99
|Calgary
|30
|14
|12
|4
|32
|77
|89
|Nashville
|27
|12
|10
|5
|29
|89
|88
|Chicago
|29
|12
|12
|5
|29
|80
|89
|Anaheim
|28
|12
|12
|4
|28
|75
|84
|Los Angeles
|30
|11
|17
|2
|24
|74
|98
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
|Thursday's Games
Arizona 3, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Islanders 3, Vegas 2, OT
N.Y. Rangers 3, Columbus 2
Chicago 4, Boston 3, OT
Minnesota 5, Tampa Bay 4
Colorado 3, Montreal 2
Carolina 3, San Jose 2, SO
Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT
Calgary 4, Buffalo 3
|Friday's Games
Chicago 2, New Jersey 1, SO
Montreal 2, N.Y. Rangers 1
Pittsburgh 2, Arizona 0
Edmonton 2, Los Angeles 1
Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Ottawa at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Buffalo at Vancouver, 4 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Carolina, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Toronto at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 7 p.m.
New Jersey at Nashville, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles at Calgary, 10 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Anaheim at Winnipeg, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Florida, 5 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Edmonton, 8 p.m.
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m.
Boston at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9 p.m.