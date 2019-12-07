TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a star-studded ceremony held at Taipei's Songshan Cultural and Creative Park Thursday (Dec. 5), the Golden Pin Design Award announced 30 Best Design winners and two Special Annual Award winners for Circular Design and Social Design.

The winning designers were invited on stage to accept the coveted Best Design trophies and deliver speeches to convey their gratitude to the design community. The top three Best Design winners not only received trophies but also a combined cash prize of NT$1.2 million (US$39,000) to help bring their concepts to life.

The Golden Pin Design Award 2019 Grand Ceremony gathered together members of the design community from 31 countries to celebrate the very best designs of the year while ushering in new trends for the future. This year's award ceremony focused on the industry's role in implementing the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals under the theme "Gala @ 23:59."

The categories of this year's Golden Pin Design Award included product design, communication design, spatial design, and integration design. Designers from Taiwan took home the lion's share with 17 Best Design winners, followed by China's seven, Hong Kong's four, and Germany and South Korea with one award each.

One of the Taiwanese design pieces was W Glass, designed by Kiwico Corporation and Spring Pool Glass, which represented the holistic importance of recyclable materials. Similarly, the Guidebook of Marine Debris by the Taiwan RE-THINK Environmental Education Association raised awareness about the need for action to reduce the waste that inevitably flows into our oceans, reported UDN.



Guidebook of Marine Debris by the Taiwan RE-THINK Environmental Education Association. (Golden Pin Design photo)



W Glass designed by Kiwico Corporation and Spring Pool Glass. (Golden Pin Design photo)



Designers of W Glass receive award. (CNA photo)