BC-GLF--Mauritius Open Scores

By  Associated Press
2019/12/07 02:13
Friday
Heritage Golf Club
Bel Ombre, Mauritius
Yardage: 7,111; Par: 72
Second Round
Calum Hill, Scotland 68-64—132
Matthieu Pavon, France 67-66—133
Thomas Detry, Belgium 67-66—133
Brandon Stone, South Africa 66-67—133
Benjamin Hebert, France 66-68—134
Antoine Rozner, France 67-67—134
Sihwan Kim, United States 67-67—134
Connor Syme, Scotland 68-66—134
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, South Africa 67-68—135
Søren Kjeldsen, Denmark 68-67—135
Rasmus Højgaard, Denmark 66-69—135
Bryce Easton, South Africa 72-64—136
Renato Paratore, Italy 69-67—136
Ashun Wu, China 71-65—136
Travis Smyth, Australia 70-66—136