SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — A criminal court in North Macedonia has sentenced a local businessman to three years in prison in an extortion scandal involving a former special prosecutor investigating high-level corruption.

Zoran Mileski-Kiceec, 38, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to extorting of 1.5 million euros from another businessman targeted in a corruption investigation.

Former special prosecutor Katica Janeva and the other businessman are on trial in an extortion scandal that has seriously undermined the credibility of North Macedonia’s anti-corruption drive as it seeks to join the European Union.

Janeva faces up to eight years in prison following allegations she received a bribe of 50,000 euros ($55,400) and gifts from the second businessman in exchange for allowing him to be released from pre-trial custody and placed under house arrest in a corruption case.