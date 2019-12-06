  1. Home
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2019/12/06 23:00

All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
New England 10 2 0 .833 322 145
Buffalo 9 3 0 .750 257 188
N.Y. Jets 4 8 0 .333 204 280
Miami 3 9 0 .250 200 377
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 8 4 0 .667 293 271
Tennessee 7 5 0 .583 276 234
Indianapolis 6 6 0 .500 261 257
Jacksonville 4 8 0 .333 220 292
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 10 2 0 .833 406 219
Pittsburgh 7 5 0 .583 236 225
Cleveland 5 7 0 .417 246 272
Cincinnati 1 11 0 .083 179 298
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 4 0 .667 348 265
Oakland 6 6 0 .500 237 324
Denver 4 8 0 .333 198 237
L.A. Chargers 4 8 0 .333 244 241
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 6 7 0 .462 334 267
Philadelphia 5 7 0 .417 274 284
Washington 3 9 0 .250 173 290
N.Y. Giants 2 10 0 .167 230 339
South
W L T Pct PF PA
x-New Orleans 10 2 0 .833 298 248
Carolina 5 7 0 .417 280 320
Tampa Bay 5 7 0 .417 340 346
Atlanta 3 9 0 .250 260 323
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 9 3 0 .750 289 255
Minnesota 8 4 0 .667 319 242
Chicago 7 6 0 .538 243 232
Detroit 3 8 1 .292 280 315
West
W L T Pct PF PA
San Francisco 10 2 0 .833 349 183
Seattle 10 2 0 .833 329 293
L.A. Rams 7 5 0 .583 283 250
Arizona 3 8 1 .292 255 351

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago 31, Dallas 24

Sunday's Games

Washington at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Carolina at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

San Francisco at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Indianapolis at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Jacksonville, 4:05 p.m.

Tennessee at Oakland, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Rams, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

N.Y. Giants at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 12

N.Y. Jets at Baltimore, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Denver at Kansas City, 1 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Seattle at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Green Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Washington, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Arizona, 4:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Oakland, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 16

Indianapolis at New Orleans, 8:15 p.m.