Deadly explosion in Slovakia; buildng at risk of collapse

By  Associated Press
2019/12/06 21:49
BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Officials say a gas explosion in an apartment block in Slovakia has killed at least five people and others are trapped on the roof of the building. Firefighters say the explosion occurred in a 12-story building in the city of Presov shortly after noon on Friday.