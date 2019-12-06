TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A group of five men arrested in Taipei with US$11 million (NT$335 million) in counterfeit money was recommending the distribution of the cash in Southeast Asia, reports said Friday (December 6).

The Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB) found the US$100 bills for the total value of US$11 million at the homes of the suspects, the Central News Agency reported.

First reports of the scam had surfaced last March, but the CIB had to gather intelligence for several months before it focused on a man named Liao (廖) who had experience in the printing business.

While the officers had found the counterfeit cash and certain printing materials, the printing press itself had not been located yet, according to CNA.

Liao sold each US$100 (NT$3,000) note for between NT$350 (US$11) and NT$450, telling his customers they could spend the money at casinos and hotels in Southeast Asia.

Investigators were looking into a connection with a case from 2016, when a man tried to change US$2 million of counterfeit money at a bank.

Liao meanwhile insisted he was innocent, and had been working on behalf of “a friend in China,” the CIB said.

